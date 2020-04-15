Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced during a briefing on Wednesday the state has received approval to begin bonus pay for direct care workers in long-term care facilities.
He had previously announced his plan to pay bonuses to the health care workers on the front lines of the fight using money from Medicaid. He had to split this part of the proposal from the overall proposal to get approval from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
The Medical Advisory Board for Post COVID-19 Post Peak will be looking at providing the same bonuses for hospital workers and non-direct care workers at long-term facilities.
Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith announced that due to increased capacity and decreased turnaround times, the criteria for COVID-19 testing is being expanded to include those with symptoms without underlying medical issues. He still believes those who are asymptomatic should not be tested unless there is a compelling reason.
Smith reported the state has a total of 1,569 cases of COVID-19, 1,047 of which are active. There are 489 people who have recovered, 83 are in the hospital and 26 are on ventilators. The total number who have died is 33. Of the total cases, 215 are healthcare workers.