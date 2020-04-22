The Central Arkansas Development Council is providing free public Wi-Fi service to residents in Saline County due to the COVID-19 health crisis.
“As a community action agency, we are ever evolving and consistently changing to make sure we are meeting the needs of the individuals that we serve and to make sure the communities that we’re serving are thriving,” said CADC CEO Randy Morris. “Right now, with Wi-Fi access being in such high demand with children (completing) schoolwork at home and with individuals working from home, we feel it’s our duty to help.”
In a press release announcing the Wi-Fi availability, the CADC said that it is their duty as a community action agency to assist the community they serve with their ever-changing needs.
Morris said that with many residents working from home and students across the county completing their schoolwork online, Wi-Fi is a necessity and that the CDC believes “it is our duty to help.”
“It is my pleasure to announce that CADC is extending its public Wi-Fi here at our Benton administration office (and) extending it out into our parking lot,” the release said.
Customers should park in the first row of parking space closest to the building and remain inside their vehicle while using the Wi-Fi service. By operating this way, proper social distancing practices can still be in place while customers use the service.
“All you have to do is pull up to our Benton administration office, log-in to CADC’s public Wi-Fi and you’re connected,” Morris said. “It’s just that easy.”
CADC hopes that by offering free public Wi-Fi to the community, they can alleviate some of the burdens many are having to bear as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the press release said.
The CADC office is located at 321 East Edison Ave. in Benton. Residents with questions can contact the CADC at 501-315-1121.
“We feel it’s our duty here at Central Arkansas Development Council to help individuals, especially during this pandemic,” Morris said.