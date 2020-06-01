During his daily briefing Monday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson spoke from Rogers.
He reported the number of new cases of COVID-19 has risen by 190, bringing the case total to 7,443.
Of those, 121 are hospitalized with 26 on ventilators. No new deaths were reported. That number remains at 133. There are 1,909 active cases with 5,401 recovered.
During the same time period as the new cases, there were 3,798 tests received.
For the month of May, the state had 80,808 tests, surpassing the 60,000 test goal.
Saline County has had 112 total positive cases with 86 recoveries and one death.
Across the nation, there have been 1,798,298 cases with 444,758 recoveries and 104,584 deaths.
Hutchinson visited Rogers because the Northwest Arkansas area has seen recent spikes in new cases.
There have been a large number of cases among workers in poultry processing plants.
Hutchinson said he met with industry leaders and believes they are doing a good job trying to protect workers. They have done both on site testing and contact tracing.
More information about today's briefing will be in Tuesday's edition of The Saline Courier.