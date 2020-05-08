Gov. Asa Hutchinson held his first daily briefing outside of Little Rock on Thursday. He instead spoke from Texarkana where he received an update on the city and how it is handling the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hutchinson announced Arkansas casinos will be allowed to reopen with restrictions May 18. He said the casinos proposed plans how to reopen safely. They will practice "strong social distancing" and only operate at 1/3 capacity.
Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith said his department will be monitoring the reopening closely.
Hutchinson reported that in the 24-hours leading up to the briefing, the state received results for 2,174 COVID-19 tests. Of those, Smith said there was a 3.7 percent positivity rate.
"I really hope this will be the new trend," Smith said.
Hutchinson said Arkansas is doing well compared to the surrounding states.
If the state meets its goal of 60,000 people tested in the month of May, Hutchinson said that will be 2 percent of the state's population tested.
Hutchinson cautioned that while the state may be in phase one of reopening, if residents want to move into phase two, the state needs to go 14 days without a resurgence of cases.
"We have go to do this carefully. We have got to do it together. We have got to make sure we avoid that resurgence," Hutchinson said.
Smith said he spoke with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield who is pleased with the state's numbers of cases and the fact it was never shutdown.
"He thought that was an example for other states and something they would continue to watch it carefully," Smith said.
He said many people believe they have to choose between people's health and the economy, but he does not believe its true.
Hutchinson and Smith both said they have been talking to their counterparts in other states and sharing information.
Smith was asked if there was a spike would the state go back to previous restrictions. He said if there is a spike they will look at where it occurred they will perform contact tracing. If needed, regulations can be ratcheted back as needed.
Smith said they want to identify any spikes and stop them.
As of press time, there were 3,694 confirmed cases in Arkansas, with nearly 3,000 recoveries and 88 deaths, according to Smith.
Nationwide, confirmed cases are now at 1.256 million with 195,036 recoveries and 75,670d deaths.
Hutchinson added that he has directed the Oil and Gas Commission to find ways to provide relief for independent oil and gas companies while oil prices are low.
Hutchinson holds his briefings at 1:30 p.m. most days.