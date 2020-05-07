Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced during his daily briefing Thursday Arkansas casinos will reopen May 18 with restrictions.
He said the casinos brought plans how to open safely to the state. They will have to practice strong social distancing and only operate at a third capacity.
Hutchinson said the state is in Phase 1 and if residents want to get to Phase 2, the state will need to avoid a resurgence.
Dr. Nate Smith, secretary of health, reported the state has an additional 97 cases of COVID-19 — 30 from correctional facilities and 67 from community spread. The cumulative number of cases is 3,665 with 710 active and 2,867 recovered. Smith said the numbers of active and recovered cases changed drastically because the department "cleaned up the books."
There are 70 people hospitalized with 14 on ventilators. The state has had 88 deaths.
In Saline County, there have been 67 total cases, 55 recoveries and one death.
The country has had 1,244,119 cases, 189,910 recoveries and 74,844 deaths.
More information will be available in Friday's edition of The Saline Courier.