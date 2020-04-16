Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced during his Wednesday briefing that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has approved the use of Medicaid funds to provide bonuses for direct care workers in longterm care facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"This is extraordinary news for those on the front line, that have been putting themselves at risk, that have shown their commitment to health care during this national emergency," Hutchinson said.
The payments will be back dated to April 5 and run until May 30. If COVID-19 cases on that date exceed 1,000, Hutchinson will extend the payments an additional 30 days.
Hutchinson had previously announced the bonuses as part of a larger plan to benefit hospitals, clinics and health care workers.
The base bonuses will be paid $125 per week for part-time employees working 20 to 39 hours and $250 a week to full-time employees working 40 hours or more.
Those working in facilities where someone has tested positive for COVID-19 will get an additional $125 a week for those working one to 19 hours a week, $250 for those working 20 to 39 hours and $500 a week for those working 40 hours or more per week.
Secretary of the Department of Human Services Cindy Gillespie said her department will be releasing information for the facilities and home health agencies that wish to provide the payments can send to begin the process. None of the money can be used for administration fees. It all must go to the designated employees.
Gillespie hopes all facilities and agencies will participate.
Hutchinson congratulated Gillespie and Senior Advisor Dennis Smith on the work they did to get the waiver.
Hospital direct care workers and nondirect care workers in hospital and nursing home settings are not covered.
"We want to fill that gap," Hutchinson said.
At the first meeting of the CARES Act Steering Committee, Hutchinson is asking the committee to approve money to cover the bonuses for those workers. If approved, they will receive the same payments along the same time frame.
The funds for the payments will come from the CARES Act funding. Hutchinson said the state will soon be receiving the first $700 million of the total $1.25 million it will get from the national government for COVID-19 expenses.
"I consider this a COVID-19 related cost," Hutchinson said.
Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith talked about testing criteria in the state as well. He said because the increased availability of testing and the quicker testing times, the testing criteria is expanding to include those who are younger than 65 who have symptoms but no underlying conditions.
He said it is still not a good idea to test those who are asymptotic unless their is a good reason for doing so. If someone who does not have symptoms gets a negative result, it doesn't necessarily mean they do not have it. They could have just been tested too early in the course of the virus.
Nate Smith reported that hospitals have been able to use donated plasma from patients who have recovered to treat some patients. He said the success they have seen is still anecdotal, but he is optimistic.
As of press time, there are 1,599 cases of COVID-19 in the state with 34 deaths and 509 recoveries. Active cases have climbed to 1,056.
Thus far, the state has tested 22,289, returning negative results on 20,690 of those.
Nationwide, cases have climbed to 639,733 with 30,990 deaths and 52,739 recoveries.
At the beginning of the briefing, Hutchinson expressed his concern for the 72,000 people in the state without power due to recent storms. He said more than 4,000 utility workers are working to restore power as quickly as possible.
"I want to thank them for their hard work," Hutchinson said.