Gov. Asa Hutchinson reported during his daily briefing on Thursday that the number of positive COVID-19 cases increased by 130 over the 24 hours preceding the briefing.
That brings the total cases across the state to 4,366 with 69 hospitalizations and 98 deaths. There are 928 active cases and 3,340 patients who have recovered.
The total number of tests over that time period was 1,191.
Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith said the counties with the most new cases are Union, 21, Craighead, 14, Pulaski, 13, Washington, 12, Jefferson, 11, and Sharp, 10.
Saline County has had a cumulative 76 cases, 68 recoveries and 1 death.
Across the country there have been 1,401,948 cases, 243,430 recoveries and 85,066 deaths.
Hutchinson said testing is like a radar to show where concerns are. He announced Walmart is increasing its testing to include sites in West Memphis, Jonesboro, Hot Springs and Texarkana.
More information about today's briefing will be in Friday's edition of The Saline Courier.