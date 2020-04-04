The first Saline County resident to die from COVID-19 has been identified.
According to her obituary, Patricia "Patti" Caver Jacuzzi, 72, passed away Friday, April 3, due to complications from disease.
As of 1:30 p.m. today, the Arkansas Department of Health reports that 14 deaths have been occurred in the state while 743 positive cases have also been reported statewide.
Currently, Saline County has 21 positive cases while 185 others have tested negative for the coronavirus.
Arkansas has completed nearly 10,000 tests with 9,079 coming back negative. At this time, 79 have recovered from the illness in the state.
Across the nation, 297,575 individuals have tested positive while 8,098 have died. A reported 10,032 have fully recovered.
Upon graduating from Mount St. Mary Academy, Jacuzzi attended the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville.
She began her career at Southwestern Bell Telephone Company, where she worked for a number of years. She worked with Jim Carroll at First Commercial and then at his firm, Rosen & Carroll, as a loan officer. Her banking career ended at Pulaski Bank. For the last few years, She worked for Park Hill Collection.
Jacuzzi's special flair was in the decorative arts. She was a talented watercolorist and enjoyed donating pieces of art for silent auctions, such as the Easterseals Arkansas Art & Soul event. She was noted for the family gatherings and parties she hosted, where she designed and created the floral arrangements and table decorations that made the day special for those involved. As an enthusiastic gardener and lover of the arts, she was active in the Saline County Master Gardeners program and enjoyed volunteering as an usher for the Arkansas Repertory Theatre.
She is survived by her husband, Richard Jacuzzi, of Bryant; a son, Casey Caver Jacuzzi and wife, Jillian, of Benton; a stepson, Richard Jacuzzi Jr. and wife, Alisha, of Alexander; a sister, Rita Caver, of Fayetteville; a brother, Gilbert G. Caver, of Little Rock; four grandchildren, Isabella, Grant, Clay and Hattie; and many other family members and friends.
A celebration of life will be held in her honor at a later date.