In his daily news briefing from the Capitol, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced today that there are now 946 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state — 71 more than Monday.
Also, two additional deaths have been reported, both of which were older than 65.
In the past 24 hours, more than 1,400 tests have been administered with commercial labs conducting 1,285 of those, according to Dr. Nate Smith, secretary of health.
He added that the total number tests conducted was the most in a 24-hour period since the start of the pandemic in the state.
Also, Smith said there was a 1.6-percent positive rate — one of the lowest since the beginning of testing.
Two additional counties have confirmed tests, including Logan and Clay counties.
Hutchinson announced that Dr. Bruce Murphy, of the Arkansas Heart Hospital, has donated 500 testing kits through a partnership with Abbott Labs.
Of the near 1,000 cases in the state, 67 percent are white while 23 percent are African-American.
Those ages 0 to 17 make up 21 of the cases, while 237 are older than 65.
Currently, 134 cases are health care workers; 61 are nursing home residents; 74 are hospitalized; and 26 are currently on ventilators.
These numbers will be updated as more information becomes available.