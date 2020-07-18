According to the Arkansas Dept. of Health, there are 771 new positive cases in Arkansas on Saturday, 251 active cases, 516 recoveries and four more deaths.
That brings the total numbers for the state to 32,533 confirmed positive cases of the coronavirus COVID-19, 6,884 active, 25,292 recoveries and 357 total deaths.
In the past seven days, Arkansas has seen 5,730 positive cases, 1,037 active, 4,650 recoveries and 44 deaths.
Saline County is currently at 578 total positive cases, 142 active, 433 recovered and three deaths. There have been 11,301 total negative tests in the county since the pandemic began in March.
Across the United States, there have been 3,676,942 total positive cases, 2,569,738 active, 1,107,204 recoveries and 139,748 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. Globally, there are 14,126,035 total cases and 598,098 deaths.