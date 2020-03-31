The number of positive cases of COVID-19 has reached 523 with 64 hospitalizations, according the Gov. Asa Hutchinson. He announced this information today during his daily new conference.
Arkansas is up to eight deaths as well.
There are three new counties that have confirmed cases — Columbia, Newton and Perry.
Of the total cases, 73 have been health care workers and 23 have been on ventilators.
The governor is considering closing popular state parks in an effort to deter out-of-state travelers from coming into the state.
Dr. Nate Smith, secretary of health, said the state's testing capability is increasing, though they are facing a shortage of re-agents. He plans to increase testing at the state lab to 24-hours a day, seven days a week.
