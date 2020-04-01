As COVID-19 continues to hold its grip on the world, Arkansas' number are rising daily.
Currently, 566 positive cases of the virus have been confirmed with 11 of those being in Saline County, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
Also, there have been 42 recoveries and eight deaths.
A total of 7,920 tests have been completed, returning with 7,354 negative results — 133 in Saline County.
In the U.S., 199,092 have tested positive for the illness with 4,361 dying as a result and 8,362 recovering.
More will be reported following Gov. Asa Hutchinson's press conference at 1:30 p.m.