During his daily briefing Monday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson reported the total number of deaths from COVID-19 has reached 100 in the state.
Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith said in the past 24-hours the total number of cases has gone up by 54 bringing, it to 4,813, with 1,068 active and 3,645 recovered. There are 77 people hospitalized with 12 on ventilators.
The increase of 54 were out of 2,329 tests performed.
Saline County has 82 total cases with 71 recoveries and one death.
Nationwide, there have been 1,496,509 cases with 272,265 recoveries and 89,874 deaths.
Hutchinson announced bars will be reopening with restrictions as well. Bars associated with restaurants will be able to open Tuesday. Free standing bars will open May 26 to give them time to prepare.
Smith said Arkansas has administered 290 tests for every 10,000 residents in the state.
