“This (virus) is ugly,” said COVID-19 survivor Nancy Eason. “It’s mean and it’s ugly and it’s of the devil."
Eason, who works at the Econo Lodge in Bryant said that contracting coronavirus didn’t really cross her mind at first.
“I started feeling bad the weekend before I was hospitalized,” Eason said.
She first visited her regular physician’s office with what she believed to be sinus issues related to ongoing allergy issues.
“I had a headache and my left ear was hurting,” Eason said.
She received a Z-pack and was sent home to recover, but continued to feel extremely tired.
“I just felt off,” Eason said. “It was bad and I just felt off. I didn’t feel like myself and I couldn’t shake the headache.”
Eason, who has Lupus, also noticed that she was beginning to have shortness of breath to the point where she was having trouble climbing the stairs at work. She also began to use her asthma inhaler more than usual. Shortly after that, Eason began experiencing extreme nausea, vomiting and other gastrointestinal issues.
“I can’t even explain how bad it was,” Eason said.
Eason, who lives on the property, could not even get herself to stand and had to crawl to the phone to call a co-worker for help. When her co-worker, Toni, found her, she helped her back into bed and began to insist that an ambulance be called. Eason had also developed a fever. Despite being in a high-risk category, Eason still did not think it was coronavirus and suspected it was the flu.
Later that same evening, Toni convinced Eason to call an ambulance.
“Bless the firemen because they had to carry me all the way down the stairs,” Eason said. “When I got to the hospital, they had a hard time getting an IV inserted because I was so dehydrated … it didn’t really hit me until the medical director himself came to visit me.”
After negative flu and strep tests, the director told her that he would not wait for a positive COVID-19 test to treat her for the virus as her symptoms were so severe. Eason regularly takes Hydroxychloroquine as part of her Lupus regimen. The doctors began IV fluids along with more Hydroxychloroquine.
Eason said she lost all track time and is not sure exactly when she was told she would be admitted to Saline Memorial Hospital for coronavirus.
“I started crying,” Eason said. “I was not worried about me. What bothered me was if I had given it to people I love and if I had made somebody else sick. The guilt of that. I’m a Christian and my faith means everything to me and I was so afraid that I had made somebody else sick and that somebody else could die. I told the doctor that I didn’t think I could bear that burden.”
Eason said the doctor grabbed her with a gloved hand, looked her in the eye and told her she was not to blame; the virus was to blame.
After being admitted, Eason was isolated as the only person on the fifth floor. After previously undergoing chemotherapy treatment for Lupus and multiple surgeries, Eason said suffering from COVID-19 was the “sickest I’ve ever been in my life.”
“I was fine one morning and then I wasn’t,” Eason said. “I was preparing to meet Jesus. I had a peace when I said my prayers. I told my momma, my daddy and my husband I was coming to see them and my two brothers in Heaven. I told them to make my spot and I’m ready.”
While at peace in what she believed to be her last days, Eason said she still battled fear.
“I just kept saying faith above fear, faith above fear,” Eason said.
She was quickly faced with questions such as end-of-life directives and that was scary for her.
Her official diagnosis was acute hypoxic respiratory failure secondary to coronavirus infection lymphopenia.
Eason said that when undergoing her diagnosis procedures, the doctors explained that in addition to a COVID-19 test, physicians look for other symptoms and markers for the disease. It took three days for the test to be returned.
“If they had waited that three days before they started treating me I would have wound up on the (ventilator),” Eason said. “There’s no doubt about it.”
While dealing with what she called “unimaginable symptoms” there were a number of experiences that brought her hope.
Two nurses, Otto and Carrie, cared for Eason during her recovery and Eason believes they were sent by God.
“There was also a young man, and I wish he had gotten his name, that was so nice,” Eason said.
The young man, who Eason called an attendant, entered her room one day and asked if he could pray with her.
“He prayed with me every day that he came in,” Eason said. “He was just such a beautiful soul and in all of this, you can still see the best in people. You could choose to see the worst, but I look for the best.”
Eason also had high praise for the hospital and her treatment. After having a bad experience years ago, she said that she was initially concerned about being treated there. That all changed quickly for Eason.
“I have a whole new respect for what they have become (since then),” Eason said. “These doctors and these nurses and everyone that I came in contact with, they treated me extremely kind … the doctors were top-notch and absolutely positive. There was no negative. If they even thought anything negative, there was nothing in their personas that would even show me negativity. They were all there holding hands saying, ‘We got you.’”
Eason said the doctors and nurses also kept their words about keeping her family informed on her treatment and progression.
During her illness, Eason added that her faith kept her going.
“It’s the only thing that kept me together,” Eason said. “It’s the only thing that is still holding me together.”
Although she has family and friends who love each other, with a virus like this, you cannot be together.
“It not only affects the person who is sick, it’s an illness that affects everyone around you,” Eason said.
Eason also said that goes for those not practicing social distancing or taking proper precautions.
“They are playing Russian roulette with a loaded gun,” Eason said. “It’s as simple as that … as long as there’s people out here who think they are 10-foot tall and bullet proof, it’s not going to get better. It only takes one person to bring it in before it starts spreading like wildfire.”
Although she has been discharged from the hospital, Eason still has a few days left in quarantine at her home. Adjusting to life post-coronavirus has been difficult, particularly when she thinks about whether she possibly passed it to anyone else.
“You still carry that … all those things start playing in your head,” Eason said. “That’s where my faith comes in, my faith, my family.”
Eason added that she is blessed that she also has co-workers that she considers family.
“Nick and Toni, they jumped in to help me without hesitation,” Eason said. “You are only as good as the people you surround yourself with and I have a really good support group and I am blessed more than I deserve.”
Eason has also been active in social media groups for COVID-19 patients and has made new friends and connections she is grateful for.
“Right now we have a sense of community that has been lacking for a long time … I find it ironic that it’s taken a killer and unseen enemy to make people kinder and gentler,” Eason said.
Eason said she misses her work and that she cannot wait until she is cleared to go back.
“I love my job,” Eason said. “I love the people."
Eason added that she wanted to publicly thank the Bryant Police and Fire Departments and the EMS crew that came to help her. Although she didn't know all their names, she said she remembers their kindness.
“Also the ER nurses and everybody that was part of my care team,” Eason said. “Like the young man who prayed with me. It was just those little things. People like Otto and Carrie who would make me a fresh pot of coffee. I was the only one on the fifth floor and they don’t drink coffee. It was those small gestures like the doctor reaching out to hold your hand … they left an indelible mark on my heart.”
For those who have not been touched by COVID-19 and believe it to not be a threat, Eason also has a message for them as well.
“I wish I had the vocabulary to get it through to (people),” Eason said. “Just stop. There’s not anything more important than your life or the life of your loved ones or someone you know. Just stop. There’s nothing else that important at all … you may not get it today and you may not get it tomorrow, but if you keep playing Russian roulette, you’re going to get hit. It’s not worth it.”