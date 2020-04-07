Benton Mayor Tom Farmer has released a statement expressing his gratitude for the work the people of Benton have been doing to fight the spread of COVID-19, particularly those on the front lines such as first responders, medical personnel and other essential employees who are still reporting to work during the crisis.
“First, as we continue moving through and getting closer to the end of the pandemic, I want to say thank you so much for each of you and what you are doing to protect each other through, not only by your physical actions of social distancing but for also your encouraging each other through these times,” Farmer said. “As we have all seen on TV together we will get through this and will be better off when it is all over. It has truly amazed me on how not only our community is working together to make things better for all but all over our great nation people we hear stories and see actions of people working together to get through this as well as all over the world. I am so thankful for the way we are all pulling together to win the war of the virus.”
Farmer also praised Saline Memorial Hospital and its staff along with CEO Michael Stewart for working to meet the needs of the community.
“Thank you for your preparedness,” Farmer said.
Farmer added that there are a number of workers that “we normally take for granted by being the heroes they are during these days by continuing to provide daily services to us by showing up and doing what you have always done for us, thank you.”
Those he noted include:
• Police for providing all of us protection and continuing to be there for us.
• Fire Department for continuing to respond to all call-ins and giving us security during these times.
• Teachers who normally have our children 180 days out of the year but continue to educate our students by new means.
• Nursery workers that take care of our young children.
• Utility workers for showing up and providing us with the things we use everyday and continuing to provide these quality of life items for us, electricity, clean water and sewer services, thank you.
• Our sanitation workers who pick up and dispose of our trash.
• Medical personnel who everyday goes to work not knowing what they are going to see or face without thinking about what it might cost them personally and with their families.
• Grocery store workers who continue to fill the shelves in the stores and continue to modify the way they do business to provide social distancing for us by simple things such as making aisles one way and offering pick up services
• Custodians who are working in each of our areas to keep things sanitized.
• Those workers that carry out to our vehicles when we pull up no matter if it is to our grocery stores, favorite restaurants, etc.
• Convenience store workers who are there day in and day out providing us a service of things that we need and want.
• Pharmacy workers that continue to supply us with medication we need and other supplies.
• People that are out there building and constructing things because they know that our future is bright.
“I know this is just a small list and that each of you can add to it and what I am asking you is, as a community, let’s reach out to all of these people that we are grateful for and truly let them know,” Farmer said. “I am grateful to live in a community that understands that a grateful way of life is a way to notice all that are already present in our life on a daily basis from the smallest gesture of a smile, wave of the hand, or maybe just an acknowledgment to the most significant thing that we have experienced like a medical person risking their own life by treating us during our time of need.”
Farmer also added that it is his belief that through the challenging time, more people will be able to acknowledge that life is a gift.
“You truly are the most amazing community and I thank you for this,” Farmer said. “Now I am asking you to continue the fight with this virus by not only following the (Center for Disease Control and Prevention) recommendations for the next 30 days, but please also make a difference in someone’s life by saying thank you for what they are doing.”
For the full statement, visit the city of Benton Facebook page.