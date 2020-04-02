Benton Mayor Tom Farmer is encouraging residents to pray and band together to weather the storm of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As we fight the war together against the coronavirus, along with people all over the world, I want to encourage you to continue to be encouraging to one another because we will win the war,” Farmer said in a social media post. “Great men and women all over the world who are considered to be geniuses are searching desperately for answers as to what to do and how to handle this virus. If these men and women cannot agree on the answer then where do we turn for our answer?”
Farmer said that he appreciates the efforts of Benton’s local churches and how they have stepped up to take care of the community in whatever ways they can. He is also asking for residents to join together in prayer to fight the novel coronavirus.
“During our state of emergency I have been asking everyone to follow the (Center for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines, some have and some have not because they do not think it will affect them,” Farmer said. “So, during this state of emergency I am asking that we do something that a lot of us talk about, but now is the time to do it as we move Benton forward.”
Farmer is asking residents to dedicate the time between now and Easter to “get on our knees and pray that God will not only grant our home with relief from this virus, but provide protection for all decision making, as well as wisdom for those decisions.”
Further, Farmer is asking for prayer for protection for those working the front lines such as doctors, nurses, caregivers, first responders and others continuing to work during this time. He also wants residents to remember and pray for those who are sick that they will recover.
“I know this is a very unusual request, but it is time for us to wake up to who is in control and what is really important to us,” Farmer said. “We have taken things for granted too long as far as health, conveniences, and those things in life we consider to be important, but in reality right now the only thing we have to hang on to is that trust we have in our Lord. So, please join me on your knees every morning and every night praying to our Lord for His blessings. As prayers go up blessings come down.”
Farmer closed his request with a verse from 2 Chronicles 7:14, which says, “If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land.”
Farmer has been in self-quarantine after experiencing respiratory symptoms in March. While he has not been able to physically be present due to the self-isolation, Farmer has been continuing his responsibilities as mayor while working from home and updating residents on the situation with regular social media posts.
“While I may not be keeping normal office hours, I have regular daily contact with all of the city’s department heads and other officials of the city,” Farmer said. “Benton will continue to operate as if I were sitting behind my desk at city hall, even though I am not physically present. I have full confidence in our city employees and their ability to continue providing the services you expect from your city government. “
Farmer added that while he would prefer to maintain personal contact, for now, he is conducting business through phone and email in order to obey the social distancing directives of Gov. Asa Hutchinson.