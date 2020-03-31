Benton Mayor Tom Farmer is encouraging residents to patronize local businesses and the city has provided a guide to show what businesses and services are currently offering during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“By now, all of you realize that the war the rest of the nation is fighting is also in Benton, Arkansas,” Farmer said in his latest social media update. “It is important that we treat everyone like they have the virus, therefore we each need to be very intentional about our social distancing.”
Farmer said that he wants residents to take advantage of the many restaurants, businesses and other venues that are still in operation, but also cautions people to keep practicing social distancing to help stem the spread of the novel coronavirus. He emphasized the importance of intentionally keeping at least 6 feet of space between individuals.
“We also need to be aware of how many people are in our environment, so if we pull into a parking lot and there are more then 10 cars, we should come back at a later time just to be safe,” Farmer said. “I understand this is very inconvenient, but it is about your safety, as well as those in the area.”
Farmer added that it is important to continue to follow the recommended guidelines from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, including:
• Washing your hands.
• Keeping 6 feet apart.
• No more that 10 people in one location.
“The thing about this virus is we do not know who is a carrier, so we need to approach it as though everyone has it and keep our distance,” Farmer said.
To help residents know what businesses are continuing to provide services, the city of Benton has provided a link to online interactive map that shows businesses hours and what services are currently provided. Many restaurants continue to provide carry-out and delivery services even though dine-in options are not available due to the current state government restrictions.
“The city of Benton has much love for our small businesses, the owners and all their staff that help keep our economy moving,” Farmer said.
To view the interactive map, go to https://arcg.is/e18X9.