During Gov. Asa Hutchison's daily briefing, First Lady Susan Hutchinson and Division of Child and Family Services Director Mischa Martin spoke about Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month and the dangers of abuse for children during the pandemic.
"This is also, and has been since 1983, Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month," said Susan Hutchinson.
Susan Hutchinson, most years, spends the month of April traveling and raising awareness of child abuse and neglect, which she has taken on as a cause. She takes part in fundraiser and rallies in support of organizations that help children. Due to the virus, she has been unable to take part in her normal activities.
"We still want to bring attention to it," she said.
She added that because of social distancing and school closing, children are not interacting with those who may be able to detect the signs of child abuse. She said people may not recognize warning behaviors.
She gave the Child Abuse Hotline number, 1-844-SAVE-A-CHILD. The hotline is toll free and available 24 hours a day.
Susan Hutchinson said the things of childhood last a long time, including the ugliness that can happen.
"We are trying to eliminate that ugliness as much as possible," she said.
Martin spoke as well, thanking her and the governor for the way they make children a priority.
"Child abuse and neglect does not stop during a pandemic," Martin said.
She said the DCFS staff and partners are still working to keep children safe and serve families.
Since the beginning of the emergency, DCFS staff have served more than 3,500 families, such as helping families find community supports. DCFS also supports 4,400 children in foster care
She thanked judges who are working through logistical hurdles to continue to hear cases.
"Every child deserves a safe and stable family every day," she said.
Martin said children in isolation are at greater risk for abuse and neglect.
She shared two additional hotlines that can be resources. The Mental Health and Addiction Services Support Line is 1-844-763-0198 and is available from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255 is available 24/7.
Gov. Hutchinson discussed a set of graphs to show Arkansas' timeline with COVID-19. One graph showed community spread cases in orange and those in the prison system in white. The state has tested close to 1,000 prison inmates at the Cummins Prison facility, with around 600 coming back positive.
Going forward, he wants not only to focus on contact tracing, he wants Arkansas to do what he called surveillance testing, meaning anyone who might have COVID-19 would be tested to ensure the most accurate numbers. He wants that available long-term.
His goal is still to begin listing some of the restrictions May 4, but he doesn't want people to think the primary restrictions will be lifted. People will still need to wear masks and practice social distancing.
He said cases still need to decline.
Gov. Hutchinson said if the state goes into phase one and then hits a spike, it can re-issue restrictions.
"We hope to stick to the path," he said.
Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith addressed a question the governor received through social media. People want to know when grandparents can see their grandchildren. He said based on the timeline that came down from the national government, that would not be until phase three because grandparents tend to be more vulnerable and children, especially younger children, tend to be carriers without showing symptoms.
Smith pointed out technology provides many ways to connect with grandchildren while staying safe, such as video calling.
Smith said while the number of positive cases rose by 142, 117 of those were from the Cummins unit. Only 22 were community spread. He sees that as a positive sign.
In answer to a question, he said the three lessons he has learned from testing at Cummins is how rapidly COVID-19 can spread in a communal living setting, that many who are affected can be asymptomatic and that a prison can be the toughest and easiest place to control an outbreak.
Smith said tests are averaging 1,000 per day, but he looks more at the percentage of those that are positive to see where the numbers are going.
Currently, there are 1,990 confirmed cases with 799 recoveries and 42 deaths in Arkansas.
Labs and the Arkansas Department of Health have administered 27,204 tests with 25,214 returning negative results.
Nationwide, 788,920 cases have been confirmed since the start of the pandemic, while 73,533 have recovered and 42,458 have perished due to the virus.
Gov. Hutchinson said going forward, he will be working with Smith and his team along with the Economic Recovery Task Force to determine a plan for future restrictions that will be eased.
Hutchinson holds his briefings at 1:30 p.m. daily.