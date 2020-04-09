Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston announced during Gov. Asa Hutchinson's daily briefing Wednesday that the first pandemic unemployment compensation checks have gone out and his department has received guidance for self-employed and other independent workers seeking unemployment benefits.
He discussed unemployment insurance as well.
"First, just a big appreciation to the entire team at the Department of Commerce, specifically with the Department of Workforce Services and those folks on the frontline in our workforce centers all around the state who are processing those calls and handling the applications," Preston said.
He said staff members have been repurposed from other areas to take phone calls. More than 80 people are taking calls currently.
"We are all hands on deck," he said.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, the department has processed more than 110,000 applications. He anticipates that number to be close to 150,000 by the end of this week.
He the first pandemic unemployment compensation checks were sent out Tuesday night. He explained those checks are the additional $600 provided by the CARES Act that will be payed on top of normal unemployment insurance claims. Preston said those who have already applied do not need to reapply.
He did remind those who are new to unemployment insurance they do need to recertify each week and check-in to continue to get benefits.
"Where we are running into a lot of questions is the second part of the CARES Act," he said, referring to the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance portion.
That portion covers the self-employed, gig economy workers, independent contractors, freelancers and others.
His department received guidance on the matter Sunday.
To process and handle those types of claims, his department is going to have to build an entirely new system.
"Because this has never been done before and our system is not able to be compatible with the information we are going to have to receive," he said, adding other states are in the same situation.
He is looking at a three-week timeframe for having a new system in place. He assured that claims will be backdated to when that person became eligible for the benefit.
He asks that they please wait and not call or try to apply because it clogs up the system.
He will continue to update social media when he knows when it will be available.
Hutchinson said the state has distributed $3 million from the Economic Development Commission for applications for a short term Bridge Loan.
"This helps the very small business person out there that might be struggling to meet payroll or keep employees on," he said.
He also announced he has allocated another $1 million in additional funds from his Quick Action Closing Fund to support that Bridge Loan program.
Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith reported that as of the briefing, 208 people had recovered from COVID-19.
"The number of recovered is approaching the number of new cases and that is good news," he said.
He added that his department will be posting resources for people's emotional and behavioral health on its website.
As of press time today, 1,077 positive cases have been reported in the state by the Arkansas Department of Health, while 18 have died and 237 have now recovered.
In Saline County, there are 30 confirmed cases with 312 testing negative, three recoveries and one death.
Only six counties in the state have zero reported cases of COVID-19.
Statewide, 14,909 tests have been administered with 13,832 returning negative findings.
Across the nation, 432,554 have tested positive with 14,829 perishing and 24,213 recovering.
Hutchinson was asked about the status of the plan to pay primary care workers additional amounts. He said he has applied to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid for a waiver allowing the state to do that. He is disappointed to not have approval yet. It is still under review.
"This is something I believe is very important," he said, adding if the waiver is not granted he will look at other options.
Hutchinson continues to hold briefings daily.