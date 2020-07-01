During his daily briefing, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced that due to the inability to test all soldiers taking part in the exercises, the National Guard training that was scheduled for this weekend has been cancelled.
The training would have have involved close to 4,000 guardsmen from multiple states.
Major General Kendall Penn explained that as they dug into federal rules around testing during a training, funding could only be used to test those who have symptoms and not all the participants.
After discussing the issue with Hutchinson, it was decided to cancel to keep soldiers safe.
He is issuing guidance to send out to allow guardsmen to continue their training.
Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith discussed the non respiratory complications that can result from COVID-19, including blood clots, neurological conditions and heart disease.
He talked about a young man who died due to a blood clot caused by the disease traveling to his lungs. He also spoke of a young, healthy doctor who recovered but is not fighting a heart condition brought on by the virus.
Hutchinson announced new cases increased by 420 to 21,197. For the first time in a long time, he said, active cases have decreased. There are now 5,757 active cases and 15,163 recovered.
Hospitalizations decreased 15 to 275 with 72 on ventilators. Deaths increased by seven to 277.
The top counties with new cases were Lee County with 69, Pulaski County with 49, Washington County with 48, Yell County 28 and Benton County 20.
Saline County has had 275 cases with 67 active and 206 recoveries.
Across the country, there have been 2,658,324 with 720,631 recoveries and 127,681 deaths.
The previous day's testing was 7,993 bringing June to a close with 180,595 tests.
More information about today's briefing will be in Thursday's edition of The Saline Courier.