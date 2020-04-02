During his daily news briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said today he believes a stay-at-home order is unnecessary in a state like Arkansas and would cause confusion.
He said even if he issued the order, there would be 700,000 people classified as essential who would still need to go to work, plus people would still need to go to grocery stores.
He feels the current targeted measures are effective.
Hutchinson reported, as of the briefing, there are 643 cases of coronavirus, including in four new counties. The total number of deaths has risen to 12. There are 66 people currently hospitalized, with 23 on ventilators.
Of the number of cases, 20 are children, 183 are ages 65 and older and 440 are ages 19 to 64. There are 91 healthcare workers. A total of 47 people have recovered.
More information on the briefing will be in tomorrow's edition of The Saline Courier.