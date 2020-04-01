As COVID-19 continues to hold its grip on the world, Arkansas' number are rising daily.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson said today that positive cases in the state have risen to 584 cases while two additional deaths have been reported, bringing that total to 10.
Both deaths were individuals 65 years of age or older, according to Dr. Nate Smith, secretary of health.
Of the positive cases, about 60 percent are woman.
Eighteen cases are children 18 years of age or younger; 170 are 65 or older; and 396 are between 19 and 64.
Also, eight cases are pregnant women.
Cases also include 84 health care workers and 51 nursing home residents.
Currently, 56 individuals are hospitalized — eight fewer than Tuesday — and 25 are currently on ventilators.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, 90 individuals have been hospitalized and 32 have been placed on ventilators throughout Arkansas.
As for testing, the state — including UAMS, the Arkansas Department of Health and commercial labs — conducted 903 tests Tuesday.
As a whole, there have been 7,920 tests completed.
Hutchinson also announced that he would ask that the Buffalo National River State Park be closed until further notice.
He added that on Tuesday, 60 percent of the visitors to the park were from out of state, which he is trying to combat to help keep the spread from continuing.
Also, it was announced that all state parks will be day-use only beginning Friday morning. This is to hopefully deter out-of-state visitors from coming into the state. This action follows that of 28 other states.
Other closings include Cedar Falls Trail at Petit Jean Mountain and the east and west scenic trails at Pinnacle Mountain.
Also, visitors will be limited to parking lots and designating state park parking areas. Overflow onto roads and highways will not be permitted and could result in citations.