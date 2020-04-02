As of his daily briefing Wednesday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said cases of COVID-19 had risen to 584 with 56 hospitalizations, 25 on ventilators and 10 total deaths.
"Dr. (Nate) Smith (secretary of health) has worked very hard with our labs to make sure we have the reagents that are needed," Hutchinson said.
As of 10 a.m. today, cases had climbed to 625 in the state with 10 deaths and 45 recoveries.
In total, 8,461 tests have been completed with 7,836 returning negative results.
In Saline County, 14 cases have been confirmed while 133 have tested negative for COVID-19
In the nation, 216,768 have tested positive for the virus with 5,148 perishing due to the illness.
Also, 8,710 have recovered across the U.S.
According to the World Health Organization's most recent report (April 1), there are 823,626 positive cases across the globe, including 40,598 deaths.
The previous 24-hours before Hutchinson's briefing, the state had 65 tests performed by the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, 147 by the Arkansas Department of Health and 691 from commercial labs. That brings that total to more than 800 tests in that period. Hutchinson said it gives the state a significant understanding of where it is in the pandemic.
Smith add that with the additional reagents, the Public Health Laboratory was able to complete 147 tests Tuesday. Between the Department of Health lab, UAMS and commercial labs, 903 tests were administered.
"We are certainly moving in the right direction," Smith said.
Hutchinson announced a partnership between the state, Walmart and Quest Laboratories for a drive-through testing facility, which will be in Bentonville. This first location will be a pilot test. It will focus on first responders and healthcare workers who believe they need to be tested.
"(They will be able to) get tested in a very quick turn around time," Hutchinson said.
He added that he has spoken with Secretary Stacy Hurst, of the Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism, about restrictions that are needed for state parks. She recommended moving parks being open to day trips only, restricting parking and allowing park rangers to enforce social distancing in those areas.
Hutchinson's goal is to reduce large groups and the number of out-of-state visitors.
"The recommendation we made to the governor last night was based on three things," Hurst said.
The first is actual visitation data that the department has collected through its online reservation system. It is also based on observations on day use from parks staff and from the public. Finally, they considered best practices from other states.
"It is our desire to keep state parks open, but only where it is safe and manageable to do so," Hurst said.
State parks in Arkansas will become day-use only beginning Friday.
Parking will only be permitted on-site in approved lots and other designated areas.
Some trails will also be closed, including Cedar Falls Trail at Petit Jean State Park, and the East and West Summit trails and Pinnacle Mountain State Park.
Rangers will disperse gatherings and other staff will work to educate visitors.
Park ranges in less-visited areas will be relocated to areas that have more traffic.
The full list of locations that are closed and other information will be released on the department's website and social media.
Hutchinson said he has also reached out the United States secretary of the interior about closing Buffalo River National Park until the end of the pandemic.
Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston thanked the staff who have been working to catch up with the flood of unemployment applications that have been made over the last few weeks. He said those workers went from processing about 1,000 claims a week to 30,000.
"Trying to keep up with that volume has certainly put a strain on our people and our system," he said.
Preston discussed the pandemic unemployment compensation which was part of the CARES Act. It addresses the self-employed, independent contractors and the gig economy workers. He said his department is still awaiting guidance from the federal Department of Labor.
He is asking those who fall under the mentioned categories hold off on filing until his department announces through a news release and social media that it has the guidance.
Right now, those applications cannot be processed so all that applying is doing is clogging up the system and slowing the ability to process other claims.
Preston said the department has added additional employees and moved around employees to increase the number of people answering calls and inputting data.
He asks for patience.
In answer to a question, Smith confirmed that Arkansas Rep. Reginald Murdock did test positive for the coronavirus but he is not concerned for other legislators who took part in the recent special session. He said the legislators practiced proper social distancing and were spread apart during the session.
Smith said the current treatment for hospitalized patients with the coronavirus is focusing on support and oxygen.
He added that UV light is beneficial to degrading the virus, which is why he recommends people get outdoors while still practicing social distancing.
The governor continues to hold briefings every day.