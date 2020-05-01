Gyms, fitness centers and indoor athletic facilities will be able to reopen with restrictions beginning Monday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said during his daily briefing Thursday.
Hutchinson said even with the reopenings that he wanted to emphasize that social distancing restrictions are still in place. Social distancing and masks will still be required.
"We still want to maintain the downward curve," he said. "We want to reduce the spread in Arkansas."
The governor listed the guidelines facilities will have to follow in order to open.
They must screen staff and patrons and check staff temperatures. No patrons will be admitted if they have recently traveled to New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, New Orleans or overseas. There will also be no entry for those with fever, symptoms or recent contact with a COVID-19 patient or anyone with a compromised immune system or chronic disease.
Both staff and patrons will be required to wear face coverings except when actively taking part in aerobic exercises. The coverings will need to be worn moving between machines and while doing other activities such as stretching or weigh lifting.
No pools, spas, showers or saunas will be permitted to be open.
Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith said those are excluded from opening because they are places where people tend to clump together.
Hand sanitizer must be available and equipment must be sanitized after each use. There can be no personal contact.
In the facilities, 12 feet of space must be maintained while working out and during training sessions and classes.
"This is important because as you exercise you are exhaling to a greater extent," Hutchinson said.
Summer athletic team sports will not resume for teen and youth sports. Hutchinson said the state is not ready for it. The state will look at it again in mid to late May. Unless it is extended, the ban is set to expire May 31.
Kelly Eichler, an owner of Little Rock Athletic Club, shared her response to the opening.
"We are excited, thrilled to be back open May 4," she said, adding that the health and safety of staff and members are most important.
Her organization has created its own plan to further protect members, which she said other facilities can use if they contact the Athletic Club. The plan focuses on a touchless experience, social distancing and sanitation. The Club plans to have employees stationed around the facility providing sanitation items and monitoring social distancing.
Hutchinson was asked how smaller facilities can maintain the 12-foot requirement. He said they would need to be careful. Smith said the primary concern are those working out are not face to face.
"This is a time to be innovative and creative," Eichler said.
Smith was asked about running out doors and being outside in general. He is in favor of people being outside because UV light can help inactivate the virus and wind can disperse it. The issue with running is that it leaves behind a plume of the virus so runners should ensure no one is behind them.
Hutchinson believes that the COVID-19 peak in Arkansas may have been April 25 and the state is on a downward trajectory of cases.
In the 24-hours prior to the briefing, the state received 2,520 test reports with a 1.5 percent positivity rate.
Smith said of those tests, 2,079 came from commercial labs, 190 came from the Department of Health Public Labs, and 251 came from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.
Smith went on to say as elective surgeries have begun with the 48-hour testing requirement, many facilities have struggled. He said commercial labs have pledged to step up to help. AEL Lab will begin next week setting aside 1,000 tests a day for hospitals and other elective surgery providers in Arkansas to ensure a 24- to 30-hour turn around time.
Hutchinson said any clinic having issues with getting tests in the required time can contact the health department for assistance setting up relationships with labs.
As of press time, 3,281 confirmed cases of the virus have been reported in Arkansas with 1,339 recovering and 61 perishing.
Statewide, 47,937 tests have been administered with 44,656 returning negative.
In Saline County, positive active cases have reached 67 while 43 have recovered. Deaths are still at one and 1,119 have tested negative for COVID-19.
Across the nation, 1.07 million cases have been reported since the start of the pandemic with 153,947 recovering and more than 63,000 dying.
Hutchinson was also asked about the Arkansas Ready for Business Grant Program. He explained that due to an miscommunication, the website was put up yesterday before it should have been. In the hour it was up, more than 2,300 business applied for the program, which has $15 million of funding.
Of the applications, Hutchinson said, 95 percent had fewer than 50 employees and 59 percent had fewer than 10 employees. He said those numbers show it reached the small businesses it was aimed at.
He would like the state legislature to increase the funding to the program to allow more businesses to get the grant.
He still plans to put the website back online Monday if he has approval. He said Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston has a team ready to go through the applications.
He said other than the error of going live too soon, it was a typical rollout for a program like this with no favoritism. The state let different business associations know it was coming so they could notify their members.
"That is the kind of outreach we always do," he said.
If all the applications were granted that have applied so far, it would be $35 million.
Hutchinson said Arkansas is not concerned about a personal protective equipment shortage. A new shipment came in the day before and he feels the supply chain is going well.
He reiterated non-medical or dental businesses can use cloth masks. They don't need the same type as healthcare workers.
Hutchinson holds a briefing each day at 1:30 p.m. He is set to make an announcement regarding the opening up of barber shops and salons.