On May 4, the state of Arkansas will lift restrictions and allow gyms, fitness centers and indoor athletic facilities to reopen, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said during his daily briefing on Thursday.
The facilities will have several requirements they must follow in order to open. They must screen all staff and patrons and must check staff temperatures. No one who has recently traveled to New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, New Orleans or overseas will be permitted. There will be no entry for those with fever, symptoms or recent contact with a COVID-19 patient.
Patrons and staff must wear face coverings except during aerobic exercise. Pools, spas, showers and saunas will remain closed. Hand sanitizer must be available and equipment must be wiped down after each use.
There must be 12 feet of distancing maintained while working out, during training and during classes. There must be no personal contact.
"(The 12-foot distance) is importance because as you exercise you are exhaling to a greater extent," Hutchinson said.
Team sports for youth and teens will still be prohibited. Hutchinson plans to look at it again in mid- to late-May. The ban on team sports expires May 31 if it is not extended.
Dr. Nate Smith, secretary of health, said there are 63 new cases as of the briefing bringing the total to 3,255, with 1,888 active cases and 61 deaths. There are 95 hospitalizations with 23 people on ventilators. So far, 1,305 have recovered.
In Saline County, there are 67 total cases, 43 recoveries and one death.
Across the nation, there are 1,056,402 cases, 125,636 recoveries and 81,867 deaths.
More information about today's briefing will be in tomorrow's edition of the Saline Courier.