Congressman French Hill held a conference call with members of the Benton Area Chamber of Commerce, the Greater Bryant Chamber of Commerce, the Saline County Economic Corporation and the mayors of Benton and Bryant on Wednesday.
Saline County Judge Jeff Arey set up the call with the congressman. Participants were able to submit questions in advance to ask Hill.
“(Hill) is taking time out of his busy schedule to update us on COVID-19," said Lamont Cornwell, executive director of the Saline County Economic Corporation and the call's moderator.
Hill told the participants that he understands that many are frustrated during this pandemic.
In response to the hardships the caused by the virus, Hill said Congress acted unusually quickly. They appropriated money to help both with state budgets and the private sector. Congress approved funding for items such as the Pandemic Protection Program and unemployment.
"It’s a stunning amount of money," Hill said.
Congress has so far appropriated $2.7 trillion to provide support during the pandemic.
Hill said that amount being spent over three to four months is a large percentage of how much would typically be spent in a year. Yet he gets people telling him every day the government is not spending enough.
He encourages people to actually look at how the money is being spent both to fight the virus and preserve businesses.
Hill said Congress and the White House are working hard together to tackle the issues.
"I appreciate the judge, mayor and Chamber for putting this call together," Hill said.
Cornwell asked Hill a selection of questions that were submitted in advance.
Cornwell said Saline County has a local environmental company. He wanted to know if the COVID-19 funds could be used to assist to pay for cleaning. Hill said much of the funding to the different areas is meant for COVID-19 spending. He believes cleanup is a big part of that spending and that many businesses will want to be able to tell their customers how often they clean.
Hill added that she could help that business connect with Director and State Homeland Security Advisor for Arkansas, A.J. Gary, who is the point person for vendors with the state during the pandemic.
"He would be a good place to start," Hill said.
The second question from Cornwell was about Saline County landlords. He said many are delaying collection of rent during the pandemic and want to know if there is a way to recoup their losses.
Hill said there is no program to recoup the losses, but he said many industries are coming up with creative solutions to ease people's financial burdens. For instance, he said, many banks are moving the missed payments to the back of the loans. He suggested a similar creative solution may work.
In the meantime, he said they might need to consider a Small Business Association loan, such as an Economic Injury Disaster Loan.
Hill said landlords and other businesses may need to work it out on a case by case basis.
Cornwell asked about funding given to states being shared with local governments. Hill said the funding has been going into various areas. Arkansas got $1.25 billion dollars and Gov. Asa Hutchinson is working with an advisory committee to determine how to use those funds. Hill said Congress left it up to the states to decide where the funds go.
"There is a lot of money, but it is divided into a lot of different buckets," Hill said, adding that the funds are not meant to replace lost sales tax revenue.
The next question was how will Congress pay for this spending so it doesn't impact future generations.
Hill said Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin told Congress they are at war with this virus so Congress must spend what is needed to win that war.
According to Hill, this debt will exceed 100 percent of gross domestic product. He feels the country should asses the importance of that money.
"You asked a very good question and I am glad somebody asked it," Hill said.
Cornwell said another question was if the Pandemic Protection Program funds could be used to pay the principal of a mortgage. Hill said it can only be used toward interest and not principal. It can also be used to pay employees and utilities.
Hill was asked about a bill affecting insurance, but he said there is no such bill. He does think business and underwriters should come together to come up with some sort of pandemic protection insurance in the future.
The final question went back to PPP about the 75/25 split. Cornwell asked what if a business can't use 75 percent to pay employees would there be a prorated forgiveness option. Hill said he is for prorated forgiveness, but those particular answers have not been given by the Department of Treasury or SBA.
"I am certainly suggesting prorated forgiveness in conversations with treasury," Hill said.
From the participants, Hill was asked about unemployment in Arkansas for the self-employed.
"This has been a real challenge," Hill said.
He explained that when Congress decided to make that available, they states did not have systems that could handle it. He doesn't know when it will be available but knows it will be soon.
He was also asked about events, which he said is up to the governor. He thinks small events where social distancing is possible may return soon.
"This governor has been so practical so far," Hill said.
The final question was about investment in physical infrastructure. Hill thinks it could be included in a future bill, but even if it isn’t, Congress does have to reauthorize the five year highway bill.
"It would be nice to see some (funds) targeted there," Hill said.
He told the participants if they had any more question to send them to his website at www.Hill.House.gov.
"Let me know what I can do to be a support to Saline County," Hill said.