Beginning Friday, Arkansas State Parks will begin reopening for wider use by in-state residents, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced during his daily briefing Tuesday.
Secretary of Parks, Heritage and Tourism Stacy Hurst presented a plan to begin reopening the parks for more use first to Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith and then to Hutchinson for approval. The plan includes steps to keep staff and visitors safe.
Currently, the parks are available for day-use only.
On Friday, Arkansas residents will be able to stay in parks overnight if they have a self-contained recreational vehicle.
Once the broader reopening begins, the parks will only be available for use by in-state residents.
During this first stage bathhouses will remain closed, according to Hurst.
On May 15, Arkansas will begin opening visitor information centers, retail and exhibits. The opening will include restaurants and food service connected to the parks, museums, gift shops, golf pro shops, marinas and rental equipment.
"We want to make sure that the park personnel has adequate opportunity to have the protective equipment they need,” Hutchinson said of the date. “We want to make sure they are able to get the park facilities open and get the employees back and trained in the proper fashion. It takes some lead time to open these facilities and we want to do it the right way to protect public health."
May 15 the state also plans to resume renting cabins, lodges and RVs.
Hurst said the plan is to slowly lift restrictions to allow in-state visitors to resume using the state parks.
"Arkansans love their parks," she said.
When rentals resume May 15 they will only be available Friday through Monday in order to allow staff to properly sanitize each rental between uses. Reservations will be available through the Arkansas Parks website.
Hurst emphasized if these reopenings become a problem or dangerous, the state will reexamine them.
"I want to applaud Secretary Hurst and her staff for the work they have been doing," Hutchinson said.
Hurst said for online reservations, her department is looking into adding a filter to ensure out-of-state visitors cannot make reservations. If they do, the department will cancel the reservation and contact them to let them know it is still closed to out-of-state travelers.
Hutchinson said when visitors check-in they will be asked where they are from and staff will drive around looking at license plates to see if any are out of state. He expects park rangers to talk to those who may be from out of state.
When the parks restaurants reopen they will be subject to all Department of Health guidelines.
The high traffic trails that were closed early in the pandemic will remain closed.
Hutchinson reported that as of the 24-hours leading up to the briefing, there were 94 new cases of COVID-19 and 159 new recoveries.
"If you compare those that are new cases of 94 with those that are recovered which is 159, you will see our actual cases are going down, which we are very grateful for," Hutchinson said.
He expects 2 percent of the state's population to have been tested for the virus in May. Hutchinson said the White House assured him the state would have the supplies needed to meet that threshold.
Hutchinson said it is important for the state to continue focusing on contact tracing so they can determine if there are any hot spots and where flares may be happening.
Smith is still working to train new employees to assist with the tracing.
Smith said so far 30 recovered patients have donated plasma for use to treat COVID-19 patients. There are 13 patients who have been given one or two units of the plasma. Smith believes the results are positive. The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences is beginning clinical trials for the use of donated plasma to treat the virus.
Hutchinson was asked about President Donald Trump encouraging states to reopen schools. Hutchinson said the decision to close for the year has already been made and there is really not enough time left in the school year to reopen. He believes the state is better off looking to the next school year.
Even with phase one of reopening beginning, Hutchinson said it is still recommended for employees to telecommute if they can, including state employees. He added he has asked the state departments to begin looking at when and how employees will return to work.
Hutchinson normally holds his briefings at 1:30 p.m. each day. He plans to announce his decision on the possible opening of restaurants for some sit down dining.