During his daily briefing Wednesday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced the state will move to phase two of reopening.
He discussed the COVID-19 pandemic from when it began. The state moved into phase one May 4.
Hutchinson said data shows that new cases of the virus have not been the result of lifting restrictions for phase one. He went on to say, based on the original plan laid out, Arkansas had already moved to phase two with much of what had reopened.
This move will allow restaurants to operate at two-thirds capacity and lift restrictions on bars, gyms and other businesses.
He also announced he will continue his emergency order that was set to expire in mid-June an additional 45 days.
He reported the state has had 288 new cases bringing the total to 10,368.
The top counties with new cases are Pulaski County with 51, Washington County with 44 and Benton County with 37.
Hutchinson said the Northwest, which is still seeing a spike in cases, will get additional support.
Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith reported that of the 288 new cases 60 are in correctional facilities, many in the East Arkansas Regional Unit in Lee County.
The state has 3,087 active cases of the virus. There are 181 hospitalized with 49 on ventilators. So far, the state has had 165 deaths.
Saline County has had 150 total cases of COVID-19, 109 recoveries and two deaths.
The United States has had 1,990,112 cases, 524,855 recoveries and 112,441 deaths.
More information about today's briefing will be in the Thursday edition of The Saline Courier.