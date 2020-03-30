Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson spoke from the Capitol today, giving an update on the COVID-19 pandemic that is sweeping the state, the nation and the rest of the world.
Currently, positive virus cases are up to 473 with 29 recoveries in the Natural State.
Hutchinson also announced that there has been an additional death, bringing that number to seven statewide.
This individual was older than 65 and is the first to perish while housed in a nursing home facility.
Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith said there is no formal projection of deaths for the state at this time.
Currently, 62 individuals are hospitalized due to COVID-19.
Also, Hutchinson announced $45 million additional funds to purchase personal protective equipment for the state.
The governor also announced that federal funding in the amount of $1.3 billion will be given in order to help during the fight against COVID-19.
More information will be reported as it becomes available.