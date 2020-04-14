Gov. Asa Hutchinson said today during his daily news briefing that the state has reached 1,498 total case of COVID-19, with 32 deaths and 81 current hospitalizations.
Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith said that of those cases, 1,024 are active and 444 people have recovered, 65 of which are healthcare workers. There are 29 people on ventilators as well.
Hutchinson delivered two executive orders during the briefing.
"I am issuing an executive order for first responders and front-line health care workers so that they can file workers compensation claims if there is a causal relationship between COVID-19, catching that virus, and work responsibilities," he said.
He added that currently a contagious disease or virus cannot be used to file a workers comp claim unless its in a hospital environment or a sanitarium.
"This helps our firefighters — our first responders," he said.
The second order is on liability immunity for medical and emergency responders during the COVID-19 emergency, including physicians, physicians assistants, specialists assistants, nurse practitioners, licensed registered nurses and licensed practical nurses.
"We don't want them to worry about them performing their responsibilities in emergency circumstances about being sued," Hutchinson said.
The full story on the governor's briefing will appear in Wednesday's edition of The Saline Courier.