Gov. Asa Hutchinson's daily briefing Friday focused on discussing contact tracing using new cases from this past Monday as an example.
Before he got into that discussion, he reported the day's numbers. There were 226 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 8,651. The total number of hospitalizations is now 147. There are 152 deaths, up one from Thursday's count.
The state received results for 3,846 tests.
Saline County has had 120 total cases with 94 recoveries and one death.
Across the country, there have been 1,885,197 cases, 485,002 recoveries and 108,708 deaths.
Hutchinson said Monday saw 190 cases. Of those, the state could not contact 29 patients and 17 are pending assignment. The state was able to successfully contact 144 patients. Of those, 37 had no contact tracing needed, 87 had successful contact tracing and 20 are pending contact. From those 87, 222 contacts were identified.
Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, medical director for immunizations for the Arkansas Department of Health, explained how contact tracing works. She said the patient is contacted by a nurse who interviews them by phone and learns when their symptoms began. They go back two days before that to begin tracing. For those without symptoms, the tracing begins two days before the positive test.
They learn about if they have gone into work and other activities. The person is asked to make a list of contacts.
Those with and without symptoms are asked to quarantine for 10 days.
Those who are contacted are encouraged to get tested, even if they have no symptoms.
More information about today's briefing will be in Saturday's edition of The Saline Courier.