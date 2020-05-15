Gov. Asa Hutchinson discussed contact tracing using the numbers from this past Saturday during his daily briefing Thursday.
He used a flow chart starting with a new case of COVID-19. That person is contacted by a nurse and then a contact tracer calls to get a list of contact. The tracer then reaches out to those contacts. Hutchinson said all contacts are enrolled in the SARA alert system, which allows those at risk for the virus to enter their symptoms daily. Those contacts without symptoms are instructed to isolate for 14 days. Those with symptoms are told to get tested.
Of the 64 new cases Saturday, 49 were contacted successfully, one is deceased, one is hospitalized, one is in a nursing home, two are out-of-state residents and the state is still working to contact the final two.
"We need everyone to be responsive to the (Arkansas) Health Department if they call," Hutchinson said. "Case tracking is our most effective defense."
Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith said the tracking is like detective work. He believes if tracing can be done quickly enough the net can be widened enough to get ahead of the virus and prevent spread.
Hutchinson said testing is important because it acts as an early warning system for new virus attacks.
He announced Walmart has increased its testing sites in Arkansas. There are now sites in West Memphis, Jonesboro, Hot Springs and Texarkana.
In the past 72 hours, more than 320 new cases have been confirmed in the Natural State.
Smith said he recently visited the personal protection equipment decontamination unit at Goodwill Industries. It uses gaseous hydrogen peroxide to decontaminate N-95 masks. Each mask can go through the process up to 20 times to make supplies last longer.
Smith said there is no cost to healthcare providers, but they must set up a free contract. The masks are cleaned and returned within 24- to 48-hours.
He reported of the 130 new cases in the 24-hours leading up to the latest briefing, 21 were in Union County, 14 in Craighead County, 13 in Pulaski County, 12 in Washington County, 11 in Jefferson County and 10 in Sharp County.
Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston gave an update on the state unemployment system. He said the Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund has $778 million.
"Right now, the trust fund is in a good situation," he said, adding his department continues to monitor it.
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, $109 million has been paid out in unemployment claims. The Federal Unemployment Compensation program has paid $248 million. The Pandemic Emergency Unemployment program, which added 13 weeks of unemployment for those whose claim period had run out, has paid half a million dollars.
There have been 30,000 applications for the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program. Preston expects to begin sending out checks next week.
Because the system deals with bank information, they have been working to ensure it is secure.
Preston said the new system works in conjunction to the unemployment system already in place.
He was thankful for all the employees who have been working to get Arkansans the unemployment assistance they need.
Hutchinson said looking at some of the recent numbers, he does not expect to move into Phase 2 of reopening soon. He said not to assume the move 14 days after the start of Phase 1. He needs to see if recent numbers are an uptick or a pattern before he can determine more about the second reopening phase.
"I am not encouraged for a quick move into Phase 2," he said.
Hutchinson confirmed that Robert Todd Burmingham, known as the "Blue Light Rapist" died from the virus Thursday.
Burmingham was arrested in 1997 for raping women after using a "blue light" to pull them over and kidnap them. He was housed in the Cummins Maximum Security Unit, which has had an outbreak of the virus.
As of press time, 4,366 cases have been confirmed in Arkansas, while 3,340 have recovered and 98 have died.
Of the confirmed cases, Arkansas is currently working 928 active positive cases.
Nationwide, more than 1.41 million cases have been confirmed with 246,414 recovering and nearly 86,000 dying from the virus.
Hutchinson holds his daily briefings most days at 1:30 p.m.