During his daily briefing Friday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Secretary of Health Nate Smith discussed the first steps to re-open the state from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hutchinson reported on the gating criteria discussed during his phone call Thursday with President Donald Trump and other governors.
Hutchinson said every state is flexible on both the criteria and the steps to re-open in phase one.
The criteria includes a downward trajectory in flu-like and COVID-19 symptoms and a downward trajectory in cases and in hospitalizations.
Phase one keeps many restrictions in place while easing others, such as slowing returning employees to work while closing common areas and any other place employees may congregate, keeping schools closed and allowing large venues to open in a restricted manor.
For Hutchinson, the highest priority of that phase is resuming elective surgeries.
Smith said the Medical Advisory Committee for COVID-19 Post Peak, which he leads, has set four priorities — restoring the Arkansas economy in a timely manner, protecting the most vulnerable, maintaining adequate healthcare and capacity and preventing a resurgence of COVID-19.
Hutchinson and the committee has set May 4 as the goal to begin phase one.
Smith reported there are 1,695 total cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas, up 75 from the day before. Of those, 1,065 are active and 93 are in the hospital with 23 on ventilators. There have been 37 deaths and 593 recoveries.
