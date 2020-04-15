During his daily briefing Tuesday, Gov. Asa Hutchison issued two executive orders to benefit healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I am issuing an executive order for first responders and front line health care workers so that they can file workers compensation claims if there is a causal relationship between COVID-19, catching that virus, and work responsibilities," he said.
He added that currently a contagious disease or virus cannot be used to file a workers comp claim unless its in a hospital environment or a sanitarium.
"This helps our firefighters, our first responders," he said.
The second order is on liability immunity for medical and emergency responders during the COVID-19 emergency, including physicians, physicians assistants, specialists assistants, nurse practitioners, licensed registered nurses and licensed practical nurses.
"We don't want them to worry about them performing their responsibilities in emergency circumstances about being sued," Hutchinson said.
Hutchinson said the Federal Bureau of Prisons and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention has taken over the cases of COVID-19 in the Federal Correction Institution in Forest City.
He said the focused testing in prison facilities with cases was the cause of Monday's case spike.
Hutchinson showed graphs indicating Arkansas has lower cases, hospitalizations and deaths compared to other states.
The Arkansas Department of Transportation plans to issue messages on temporary and permanent message boards at entrances to the state. The temporary boards will read "No rec lodging for out-of-state traveler." The permanent boards will read "Out-of-state rec lodging prohibited."
He believes it is important to keep out-of-state travelers from coming to Arkansas because while the state has done a good job social distancing and preventing spread, others have not. He does not want travelers bringing disease from hot spots.
Hutchinson said he does not believe the state is at its peak, but he does believe it is close to its plateau and not ready to relax precautions.
"We will make decisions based on the public health advice," he said. "Balanced with the essential needs of our society to move and to make a living."
He said Arkansas is prepared to fight the battle for the long haul. He feels the state's targeted response has made it better able to sustain the needed measures.
"We will do what we need to do in the best interest of Arkansas," he said.
Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith talked about the importance of contact tracing. When the pandemic began, there were three nurses doing the job. Now there is a staff of 103, including nurses, disease interventionists and epidemiologists. He hopes by next week to grow that number to 150 or 160 on staff.
Hutchinson said they are looking six to nine months out to continue that capacity to prevent future outbreaks and spread.
Director of Correction Dexter Payne discussed the measures being taken to prevent spread within state facilities.
The first step he took was eliminating visitation. Instead, his department has reduced the cost of phone calls and video calls to replace visitation. Facilities are now reducing movement and moving barracks one at a time for food and exercise times. All staff and inmates have been given masks made by Prison Industries as well.
In the Cummins prison unit, he said the infected prisoners are all remaining in one barrack together until the pandemic is over.
In answer to a question, Hutchinson said he sees President Donald Trump's recent comments about the president having the power to open the economy, not the states, and said it is just the way Trump speaks. He said he has had a great working relationship with the national government.
Hutchinson added that while the state looks to national guidance, it has the flexibility.
Hutchinson was asked about summer camps. He said he hopes that there will be more access to recreation facilities by mid-summer, but the state will have to wait and see. Smith added he understands family's concerns about summer camp but it cannot be determined in advance.
"It would be an ideal way for COVID-19 to spread," he said.
Hutchinson said many Arkansans are getting relief through unemployment, but the volume continues to be high. He said there may be errors or overloads of the system. He asks for patience.
Due to social distancing, Hutchinson no longer expects the state to see a peak of 1,000 hospitalizations. He added things could change, but the predictions are no longer calling for it. He believes the current level of hospital beds is sufficient.
As of press time, the Arkansas Department of Health reports there are now 1,562 total cases of COVID-19 in the state, with 32 deaths and 487 recoveries.
Active cases are up to 1,043.
So far, 21,800 tests have been administered statewide, with 20,238 returning negative results.
Nationwide, according to ADH, 609,696 cases have been confirmed with 26,059 deaths and 49,966 recoveries.
Saline County now has 33 active cases with 11 recoveries, 427 negative deaths and still one death.
The governor continues to hold daily briefings. Visit www.salinecourier.com following Hutchinson's 1:30 p.m. conference for more information.