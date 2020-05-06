Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed a proclamation extending the emergency declaration for the state of Arkansas an additional 45 days.
"What this means is we are still not finished with our work," Hutchinson said. "We still have an emergency situation in Arkansas and across our nation."
He announced the extension during his daily briefing Tuesday.
The declaration was originally set to expire May 21. Hutchinson believes that the 45-day mark will be a good time to reflect on where the state is at that time.
He added that all previously issued directives are incorporated and reaffirmed through the proclamation.
While showing the day's graphs of the new cases of COVID-19, seven-day rolling average and hospitalizations, Hutchinson said he believes the state is on the right trajectory.
As of press time, there have been 3,525 confirmed cases with 2,091 recoveries and 83 deaths, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
He also announced he is lifting the restrictions on recreational travel for out-of-state visitors to Arkansas. Visitors from hot spot areas will still be restricted.
"The objective we are trying to accomplish is to allow our hotel and lodges to extend occupancy to those who may come to Arkansas from our neighboring states," Hutchinson said.
He listed the current hot spots at New York, New Jersey, New Orleans and Connecticut.
Anyone traveling from a hot spot, a visitor or resident, will need to quarantine for 14 days. He has given Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith authority to adjust what areas are hot spots as the situation changes.
Hutchinson said the criteria to define a hot spot includes increased numbers. Smith said he will be looking at places where the chances of contracting the virus are higher. He added the easiest place to track that is the John Hopkins University website.
"It is not an exact science," Smith said.
Secretary of Parks, Heritage and Tourism Stacy Hurst said the hotel and lodging industry has strong protocols in place for sanitation to protect guests and staff. Her office will work to get the message out that lodging has resumed. She will also work to change the plans for reopening lodging at the state parks to reflect the change.
The parks will work to ensure people don't gather in too large a crowd and do practice social distancing.
Hutchison also commented on the state of Arkansas' economy. The monthly revenue report shows Arkansas is down 28.3 percent over the same time the previous year, but Hutchinson said, the revenue beats the revised forecast for where Arkansas was expected to be.
"While our economy has taken a hit, it has not taken the same nosedive that we have seen in some other states," Hutchinson said.
Smith reported that due to additional cases in barracks that previously tested negative, the Cummins Maximum Security Unit is up to 876 cases with more tests forthcoming. The Federal Correctional Institute is up to 264 cases, not all of which have made it into the reporting system. Hutchinson clarified the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention has recently begun wide spread testing in that facility.
Hutchinson does expect the number of cases to spike due to those two facilities. He believes it is important to focus testing where a hot spot is found.
Smith was asked about allowing asymptomatic guards to work in the Cummins Unit. He said it was not an idea situation, but due to staffing deficits, they are working with COVID positive barracks only and are avoiding contact with anyone who has not tested positive.
"Obviously, being short staffed in a maximum security unit brings its own dangers," he said.
Smith said he has gotten many questions about opening pools. He believes swimming is good and his department is working on guidelines to allow pools to reopen. He expects to make those available later this week.
In answer to a question, Smith said the state has done contact tracing for two-thirds of all cases. His goal is to do contact tracing for at least 90 percent of cases.
Those that have had contact tracing have come either from travel or contact with a known case.
Hutchinson said the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance site went live the morning of the briefing.
Hutchinson holds his briefings most days at 1:30 p.m.