Gov. Asa Hutchinson held his daily briefing on COVID-19 from Rogers on Monday.
The Northwest Arkansas Region has recently seen a rise in cases of the virus.
Before he began his update on cases and testing, Hutchinson addressed protests over the death of George Floyd.
"The senseless death of George Floyd in Minnesota while in the custody and control of the police and while begging for his life by saying 'I can't breath' has rightly sparked protest and resulted in fear, distress and outrage across our country," Hutchinson said.
He mentioned protests in Jonesboro, Camden, Fayetteville, Russellville, Conway, Little Rock and West Memphis.
"I respect and support the peaceful protests," he said. "That is an important part of our democracy, of our expression and as I said, the outrage in understandable."
He emphasized both violence against other people and destruction of property are not only not acceptable but counter to the message of peace, unity and reform of the criminal justice system.
Hutchinson said while he was in Rogers he sat down with members of the Marshallese and Latino communities to find out how to better reach them with messaging about COVID-19. He called it a listening session.
Regarding the virus, Hutchinson reported that the state completed 80,808 tests during the month of May, surpassing his goal of 60,000 tests.
"We hope we can continue that path in the month of June," Hutchinson said.
He is closely watching the number of hospitalizations to see how sick the infected are.
Hutchinson also met with leaders of the poultry industry while he was in Northwest Arkansas.
"They have really set a national model for best practices in the poultry industry," Hutchinson said, adding they have taken extra steps such as testing all the workers or having health centers on site.
He said some are even testing the applicants to make sure new workers do not bring the virus in. Many of the facilities are doing their own contact tracing as well.
Hutchinson was asked with the uptick in cases, why restrictions are still being loosened. He said the restrictions have been lifted slowly so the state could measure the impact. He said no data shows a connection between reopening and new infections.
While he believes there is a ways to go before the state moves to phase two, he said people will need to learn to manage their way through.
"We can't be restricted forever," he said.
He was also asked about workers compensation for employees who come down with the virus. Hutchinson said he believes it does cover those who can show their exposure was due to their place of employment. He added if it is not covered the law should change to allow it to be.
He believes employers will do all they can to protect employees.
As of press time, 7,443 cases have been reported since the start of the pandemic in the Natural State. Of those, 1,909 are active with 5,401 recoveries and 133 deaths.
Saline County currently has 23 active cases while 89 have recovered and deaths remain at one.
Thus far, the state has administered 133,236 tests with 125,793 returning negative.
Hutchinson speaks most days at 1:30 p.m.