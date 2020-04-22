Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced the timeline for making decisions regarding reopening the state, along with the date elective procedures can resume.
Hutchinson believes the state is still on the right path to begin phase one of opening back up.
The state plans to lift the restrictions on elective surgeries Monday. Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith will be sending out guidelines later today or Thursday on how clinics and hospitals can resume.
For now, only out-patient procedures will be permitted. The patient must not have been in contact with a COVID-19 positive patient in the last 14 days and must have a negative test result.
The state plans to make its decision on opening restaurants April 29, gyms April 30, salons and barber shops May 1 and places of worship and large venues May 4.
Smith said all the decisions will be data driven.
As of the daily briefing, Arkansas has 2,276 cases of COVID-19. Of those, 1,371 are active with 97 hospitalizations and 23 people on ventilators.
The number of deaths has been reduced to 42 due to one one being reclassified as a Missouri resident.
There are 863 people who have recovered.
In Saline County, there are 47 cases of COVID-19 with 25 recoveries and one death.
Nationwide, there have been 835,316 cases with 77,018 recoveries and 45,950 deaths.
More information on today's briefing will be in tomorrow's edition of The Saline Courier.