Gov. Asa Hutchinson addressed the 92nd General Assembly on Wednesday in the Senate Chamber of the Capitol to open the fiscal session.
Members of the House watched the address from the Jack Stephens Center while Senators practiced social distancing at the Chamber.
"As I stand here today for the first time giving a State of the State Address in the Senate Chambers, I reflect on the extraordinary times in which we live," Hutchinson said.
Hutchinson called the COVID-19 pandemic an attack on all 50 states and borders will not stop it.
"This virus is deadly. This virus is highly contagious and there is no proven cure," Hutchinson said.
He spoke about his travels through the state and said he has learned that Arkansans know how to live through adversity, relish independence and care about each other.
"Those are the qualities that will take us through the current crisis," he said.
Hutchinson added that the economic condition of the state is uncertain, while the state of the people's character has never been stronger.
He told the General Assembly that it has accomplished much. He listed accomplishments including lowering taxes, support for economic growth, a "historic" highway plan, increased support for education and transforming state government to "work in times just like these."
"And now that we have been challenged by a threat some compare to the attack on Pearl Harbor or the 9/11 attack, this same General Assembly has responded with a sense of urgency and determination," Hutchinson said. "Thank you for your action and thank you for your support during this time."
Hutchinson told the Assembly that the state had crossed the 1,000 mark in positive cases of COVID-19. He said no one really knows when the pandemic will end.
The University of Washington IHME's most recent projection shows Arkansas will peak April 24. Hutchinson predicted 707 deaths in Arkansas during a speech March 27, but had to revise the model April 6 to reduce the predictions down to 279.
"Because of social distancing, protective masks and following guidelines, we are working hard to reduce those projections even further," Hutchinson said.
He told the Assembly the state has marshaled resources to fight the pandemic.
"Thanks to your support we have funded a supply of personal protective equipment for our frontline healthcare workers. Thanks to you we have funded a purchase of ventilators to be sure we have enough in the event there is a shortage in the future," Hutchinson said.
He thanked those who are on the front lines of the fight.
He discussed the targeted measures the state has taken to reduce the pandemic, including limiting gatherings, requiring social distancing, wearing masks, expanded telemedicine, directing state employees to work remotely and the closure of businesses including salons and indoor amusement centers.
This pandemic has shown the need for high-speed broadband internet access across the state for all. He said it has also shown telemedicine works and should be expanded.
It has also shown that government can deliver services online and wants to expand availability.
He addressed the economy as well.
"Our foundations are strong," he said. "Our foundations are not shaking."
He expects the economy to recover.
Hutchinson has submitted his budget to the Assembly, but told the members they need to trim it due to the reduction in the forecasted revenues. His office will take cost-saving measures.
He said the state needs flexible reserve funds to act as a safety net to essential services the state provides. He does not want to see the long term reserve funds touched.
"We need those reserve funds for whatever the future brings," Hutchinson said.
He thanked the Assembly for passing legislation that transformed state government.
He also thanked Dr. Nate Smith, the secrutary of health, and his team at the Arkansas Department of Health and Director AJ Gary and his team at the Department of Emergency Management for the work they have done during the pandemic.
"We will do what Americans and Arkansans have always done. We will be strong and we will prevail," Hutchinson said in closing.