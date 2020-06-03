Gov. Asa Hutchinson held two briefings on Wednesday.
The first was a discussion about the ongoing protests and the second was his daily COVID-19 update.
During the protest briefing, he once again emphasized his support for the protests while condemning violence and looting. He said the police are there to protect protesters and also protect property.
He signed an executive order due to him activating the Arkansas National Guard. The order sets up a unified command structure for the various law enforcement agencies involved.
Hutchinson also gave an update on cases of COVID-19 in the state. There are 249 new cases of the virus bringing the cumulative total to 8,067 with 138 hospitalized and 142 deaths.
Of those, 2,208 cases are active and are 5,717 recovered. Of the hospitalized, 30 are on ventilators.
The top counties with new cases are Pulaski County with 33, Washington County, 28, Sevier County, 20, Benton County, 20, and Crittenden County, 18.
Over the 24 hours leading up to the COVID-19 briefing, 3,872 tests were received.
Saline County has had 116 positive cases, 94 recoveries and one death.
The United States has had 1,841,629 cases, 463,868 recoveries and 106,696 deaths, according to the Arkansas Department of Health website.
The briefing focused on the affect on nursing homes and the plan to test all residents and staff of long-term care facilities.
More information about today's briefings will be Thursday's edition of The Saline Courier.