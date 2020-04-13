Arkansas has 1,410 total cases of COVID-19 with 989 active cases and 74 current hospitalizations. There are 28 people on ventilators. The state has had 30 deaths as well, due to the illness.
Of the cases, 193 have been health care workers and 58 of those have recovered.
During his daily briefing, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said today that the COVID-19 outbreak has not reached it's peak and it is not time to let up the measures the state has taken to try to flatten the curve of cases.
"It's not a time to let up. It's not a time to decrease our intensity on social distancing, of avoiding gatherings of more than 10 and also on wearing face masks when you cannot appropriately social distance," he said.
Hutchinson added that he has heard some discussions nationally on opening the country back up, but he doesn't feel it is the right time for Arkansas.
He said he is looking to the future so he has established a Medical Advisory Board for COVID-19 Post Peak to be led by Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith. The board will help to guide the transition once the state has hit its peak number of cases and work to help the state avoid another occurrence of the pandemic.
Smith said with 130 new cases in the last 24-hours, it is the single largest number of positive tests in that time period since the pandemic began.
The Federal Correctional Institute in Forrest City has had 55 positive cases. Of those, 35 are inmates.
The Arkansas Department of Corrections Cummins Unit has 43 cases in one barrack. Little Rock Corrections has 27 staff and five inmates with positive results.
More details on the governor's briefing will be in tomorrow's edition of The Saline Courier.