Editor's Note: The statistics in this article have changed prior to this reading due to press time.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson used a graph to show that Arkansas is actually beating the projections with less positive cases of COVID-19 than originally expected.
As of his daily news conference Tuesday, there were 523 positive cases, 64 hospitalizations and eight deaths — one more fatality than reported Monday.
"The red line means we have succeeded with social distancing," he said.
The current projections go through mid-April. Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith said when they have more data on hospitalizations, he believes the state will be able to create more accurate projections going past that date.
He also said when the projections were originally made, the state had a lower testing capacity.
Hutchinson said Arkansans need to do their part and be self-disciplined if the state was going to continue to beat the projections.
He addressed a question that was asked Monday about a recent article published by The New York Times that claimed Arkansas was one of the bottom five states for testing capabilities. He said the article used old numbers.
"Our testing has accelerated in recent weeks," Hutchinson said.
He encourages the state to continue following the guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to reduce the spread of the virus.
Hutchinson said he is concerned about out-of-state visitors who come into Arkansas to visit the state parks. There have been issues of people being congested together at the parks.
He is also concerned that some come from COVID-19 hot spots in their states.
Hutchinson has directed his administration to look at what can be done to reduce those recreational travelers. He is looking into closing some of the most popular parks to reduce the draw as well.
He does not want to do anything that might interfere with interstate commerce, however.
Smith said the state is working on plans to increase the number of hospital beds if needed.
He said he has been asked about the guidelines for when someone can return to work. Those who have tested positive can return to work if it is both seven days passed the original onset of symptoms and three days since their last fever.
For those who have been exposed, even if they do not show symptoms, they must quarantine the entire 14 days to get past the incubation period.
Smith explained that those who were actually sick have already been through the incubation period.
"You are not doing your colleagues a favor by coming back early," Smith said.
Hutchinson said he has signed a disaster declaration letter and he expects a quick response from the federal government.
The state has received 275 small bridge loan applications. The larger loans have to go through banks. Hutchinson expects all the $3 million in loans to go out next week.
He has signed an executive order suspending notary action in person. If someone needs notary services, such as for a will or the transfer of property, it can be done via audio and visually.
Hutchinson said the state has brought in new employees to assist with unemployment claims and the state is still working to upgrade the system to handle to capacity. He encourages people trying to apply to be patient. He said the state has processed more than 30,000 unemployment claims to this point.
"I know it is frustrating, but we are working on it every day," he said.
Hutchinson holds a news conferences daily to keep the state informed.