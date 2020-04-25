Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced during his daily briefing on Saturday no schools in Arkansas will hold traditional graduation ceremonies for high school seniors before July 1.
Hutchinson said he has gotten many calls from parents of high school graduates wanting to know if the ceremonies could be held.
“I am very sympathetic because I have a granddaughter who is a high school senior,” he said.
He explained that large gatherings, like graduation ceremonies, are the perfect place to spread COVID-19 among a large group.
Secretary of Education Johnny Key said he understands it is the time of year people hold ceremonies.
“We celebrate the accomplishments of these students,” Key said.
He said with graduations people travel from across the state and even from out of state to attend. In a situation like that, he believes it’s not possible to mitigate the spread of the virus.
As July 1 approaches, Key said, he and his department will look at whether it will be safe to go forward with ceremonies or if the restriction will need to be extended.
He is asking schools not to plan traditional ceremonies before July 1.
“We know that may be too late for some and some communities want to go ahead and do something at the normal time,” Key said.
The department is permitting nontraditional celebrations, such as video or remote ceremonies. All ceremonies or celebrations must abide by social distancing and gathering guidelines.
The Department of Education will be accepting proposals from Arkansas schools to evaluate their nontraditional graduation plans.
Key plans to work with the health department to ensure any nontraditional graduations are in line guidelines.
Key asks schools to be patient. He encourages districts to wait until after July 1.
More detail will be sent to superintendents about how they can submit plans.
“This provides certainty for schools that they know there is a time in the future they can look forward to,” Key said.
In answer to a question, Key said private schools still have to follow the same social distancing and gathering guidelines as public schools.
He also spoke about the new school year beginning in the fall. Key said there are teams looking into contingency plans if COVID-19 lingers or returns, but the goal is to have students back in school. Key intends to present plans to Hutchinson in the next few weeks.
Hutchinson and Key said just like the decision will be made in fall, the decision to close schools earlier this year was made based on listening to school superintendents and the data they received.
There are several announcements scheduled to begin Wednesday on reopening sectors of the state.
As of the briefing, there were 2,830 cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas, 1,813 of which are active with 970 recoveries. There are 104 people in hospitals, 22 on ventilators and 49 have died.
In Saline County, there have been 54 positive cases, 31 recoveries and one death.
Nationally, there are 925,551 cases, 99,609 recoveries and 53,100 deaths.
Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith reported there are 826 positive cases of COVID-19 in the Cummins Maximum Security Unit. He said three have been hospitalized, but most show no symptoms.
With the state’s push for a surge in testing, Smith expects to start getting results from the two-day push in the next few days.
There will be no briefing on Sunday. Briefings will resume at 1:30 p.m. Monday.