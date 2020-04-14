During his daily briefing Monday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said the COVID-19 outbreak has not reached it's peak and now is not the time to let up the measures the state has taken to try to flatten the curve of cases.
"It's not a time to let up,” Hutchinson said. “It's not a time to decrease our intensity on social distancing, of avoiding gatherings of more than 10 and also on wearing face masks when you cannot appropriately social distance.”
Hutchinson added that he has heard some discussions nationally on opening the country back up, but he does not feel it is the right time for Arkansas.
He said he is looking to the future so he has established a seven-member Medical Advisory Board for COVID-19 post-peak to be led by Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith. The board will help to guide the transition once the state has hit its peak number of cases and work to help the state avoid another occurrence of the pandemic.
He said the board has been named, but he did not have that list with him.
Hutchinson said the University of Washington has extended the projection for Arkansas to peak to April 29 due to the state's work flattening the curve.
"We have to assume we have not reached our peak yet," Hutchinson said.
He encouraged people to continue following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's guidelines to continue seeking to slow the pandemic. He said the state has seen success flattening the curve to prevent overwhelming hospitals.
Smith said with 130 new cases in the last 24-hours (prior to the briefing), it is the single largest number of positive tests in that amount of time since the pandemic began.
As of press time, there were a total of 1,480 cases in the Natural state with 30 deaths and 427 recoveries.
Active cases are currently at 1,023.
In Saline County, there are currently 32 positive cases while 10 others have recovered and 420 have tested negative. Also, there is still only a single death reported from Saline County.
Statewide, 21,131 tests have been administered with 19,651 returning negative outcomes.
Nationwide, there are 582,634 cases with 44,308 recoveries and 23,649 deaths due to COVID-19.
According to the World Health Organization's most recent report (Monday), there are more than 1.77 million confirmed cases around the globe with more than 111,000 deaths.
The Federal Correctional Institute in Forrest City has had 55 positive cases. Of those, 35 are inmates.
The Arkansas Department of Correction Cummins Unit has 43 cases in one barrack. Little Rock Corrections has 27 staff and five inmates with positive results.
Smith said the state is focusing its testing on high-risk populations, such as correctional facilities.
In answer to what precautions have been taken in prison settings, Hutchinson said they stopped outside visitors in the beginning.
Prison Industries has been making masks for inmates and staff and they have been cleaning. He does not plan to give pardons to thin the ranks.
After a discussion with his son, Smith wanted to make it clear that he is not sure summer camps may happen. He said, like other congregate settings, summer camp would bring people together from various areas and would be a high risk for spreading disease.
"That is a high-risk setting for resurgence," Smith said.
Even if the disease has gone down by summer, he said most camps begin bringing counselors together in May. He planned to put guidelines out for camps.
Smith said while it is difficult to know for sure during the pandemic, he said based on patients who have been discharged, the average stay is six to seven days in the hospital. Those who have to go on ventilators stay an average of two weeks.
Hutchinson was asked about the lawsuit filed by Little Rock Family Planning regarding abortions as well.
"Its not unexpected," he said.
Hutchinson added the state took the same actions with that clinic as it took with others in the state prohibiting elective surgical procedures. He said the state made a difference between medication abortions and surgical abortions.