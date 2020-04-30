Starting May 11, Arkansas restaurants will be able to begin reopening dine-in service with limitations, according to Gov. Asa Hutchinson.
He made the announcement during his daily news briefing on Wednesday.
This will be a phase one reopening. Restaurants will be limited to 33 percent of capacity during that phase.
"That is where we need to start at this particular time," Hutchinson said.
Restaurants will have to keep physical distance between tables being served, face masks for staff and customers, gloves for staff, frequent hand washing, no groups over 10 people, no self-service and must clean and disinfect between customers.
The guidelines encourage pre-orders, reservations and a senior hour. Bars and entertainment will be prohibited, but alcohol can still be served at the table, Hutchinson said. The rules allowing carry-out alcohol purchases remain in place.
Stand-alone bars will remain closed.
Hutchinson said he understands that for many restaurants 33 percent of capacity is not enough to cover overhead, but as the state moves into the later phases restrictions will be lifted further.
Hutchinson explained May 11 was chosen to give businesses time to get their staff back and trained for the new way of operations.
Outdoor seating will be able to open, but must follow the same guidelines.
Hutchinson said customers will need to wear their masks until they order. After, they can be removed to eat. Restaurants can refuse service to anyone who does not wear a mask.
For the masks that will be required, Dr. Nate Smith, secretary of health, said restaurants don't need the same type of masks as health care workers; cloth masks work. He said cloth masks are good because they are washable. Workers must wear gloves and wash their hands. Gloves should be changed or washed between customers.
Hutchinson said the state will look at the data before moving into the next phase.
His next announcement was the Arkansas Ready for Business Grant Program.
"We realize restaurants, small business have struggled financially," Hutchinson said, adding they are now having to reconfigure restaurants and purchase personal protection equipment.
This grant program will include $15 million toward assisting businesses, not just restaurants, as they work to reopen during phase one.
It is subject to approval from the CARES Act Steering Group.
"It is a great opportunity to reengage, rehire and get back to business in a phased and cautious approach," Hutchinson said.
Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston said these grants will help businesses get the items they need such as cleaning supplies and thermometers.
"This is going to be open to all businesses," he said.
Chair of the Economic Recovery Task Force Steuart Walton discussed some of the committee's work and process. He said the Department of Health has worked with the task force to set guidelines for reopening.
"We are looking for a number of things to get up and running," Walton said.
He explained that some activities may take longer than others to normalize because reopening the state's economy is complex. He believes there is reason to be optimistic.
"Arkansans have an independent streak," Walton said.
He believes the grant program is crucial to restarting the economy.
Walton is looking toward the next few weeks learning more about the process and watching how other states are opening, though he added Arkansas is not competing to open with other states. He said the opening would be based on data unique to Arkansas.
"We as a state can set the rules," he said.
Hutchinson holds his briefings at 1:30 p.m. He plans to announce his decision on reopening gyms.