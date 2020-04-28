Gov. Asa Hutchinson held his daily briefing Monday at noon instead of his normal 1:30 p.m. because he was scheduled to speak with President Donald Trump and other state governors at 1 p.m.
On that call, he expected to discuss testing and share ideas with the other governors regarding opening states.
During the briefing, Hutchinson reviewed gating criteria from the Opening Up America Again program ahead of the first planned announcement Wednesday for opening. Hutchinson has several announcements planned over the next week.
He said the gating criteria consists of three categories — symptoms, cases and hospitals.
Hutchinson started by reviewing the number of cases.
"We are on a downward trajectory with the latest results," he said, acknowledging the spike from Cummins Maximum Security Unit has affected the 14-day trajectory.
The first criteria is symptoms.
Regarding that, the state must have both a downward trajectory of influenza-like illnesses and COVID-like syndromic cases. Other than the spike from Cummins, he said the state is seeing that trajectory.
"We are very pleased with those results," he said.
The second criteria is cases.
Once again, he said the number of new cases is on a downward slope. With the case criteria, it is based on downward trajectory of cases or downward positive tests as a percent of the total tests in a 14-day period. Testing has to remain flat or increase. Arkansas has seen the overall percentage of its positive tests go down while increasing the number of tests run, Hutchinson said.
The final criteria is hospitals. He said Arkansas has more than enough beds to handle the cases it has seen.
"Without any question, we have more than adequate in both categories in hospital beds and ventilators," he said.
The criteria also calls for robust testing for at-risk healthcare workers. Hutchinson pointed out that healthcare workers have been the state's top priority for testing all along.
"In terms of the gating criteria that was given by the White House, it is looking positive in terms of the trends, the trajectory here in the state of Arkansas," Hutchinson said.
He reported the results of the two-day surge the state pushed Friday and Saturday. With results taking 24- to 48-hours to come in, the state had just over 1,500 results Saturday and Sunday.
"It gives us a better sampling where we are in the state," Hutchinson said.
Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith said there were 1,506 tests reported in the 24-hour period before the briefing. Of those, 1.8 percent came back positive.
He said since the start of the pandemic, the state has had 40,074 tests run.
According to the ADH, as of press time there were 3,069 confirmed cases for COVID-19 in the state with 1,053 recoveries and 51 deaths.
There are currently 1,965 positive active cases being worked in the Natural State.
In Saline County, active cases have risen to 56, while 35 have recovered and 894 have tested negative for the illness. Also, there still is one death locally.
In answer to a question about other states around Arkansas reopening, Hutchinson said Arkansas is watching them not only to be sure they do not bring the disease into the state, but also watching how they open to see what the state can learn from what others do.
Hutchinson again said none of the state's 60 food processing plants have been affected by COVID-19. Smith said there is a plan for cleaning and doing contact tracing if an outbreak occurs.
Smith added that preventing outbreaks in the community surrounding the plants is one way to prevent outbreaks in the plants. He said Arkansas has one of the lowest rates of infection.
Smith said the state has been working hard to reach minority groups with information.
In response to a question about the slow uptick of hospitalizations, Smith said hospitalizations lag behind testing of cases because a person can go from positive but asymptomatic to having symptoms to hospitalized. For those on ventilators, that can keep them in hospitals for weeks.
Hutchinson ended the conference by reminding the state that even when phase one begins, everyone will still need to practice social distancing and wear masks.
Hutchinson typically holds his daily briefings at 1:30 p.m. each day. Any changes to the schedule are posted to his Facebook page.
