Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said today that the state is having success in slowing the spread of COVID-19 — compared to other states — aside from extreme hot spots such as New York, Connecticut, Washington state and California.
He also added that the remainder of the 2019-20 school year for every school in the state will end, but AMI work will continue.
Hutchinson had announced weeks ago that a tentative date for returning to class would be April 17.
As for cases throughout Arkansas, the positive COVID-19 cases have risen to 875 — 45 more than Sunday.
Also, 65 counties now have confirmed cases with the addition of Izard County. Saline County remains at 29 cases, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
Deaths due to the illness remains at 16 in the state while 102 individuals have recovered — five more than Sunday.
Patients 0 to 17 years of age make up 2.3 percent of the positive cases; 6.7 percent are those 18 to 24; 30.3 percent are 25 to 44; 34.9 percent are 45-64; and 25.7 percent are those 65 or older.
Dr. Nate Smith, secretary of health, said 31.6 percent of cases have one or more underlying conditions.
He added that 74 are currently hospitalized — an addition of seven from Sunday.
Twenty-two currently are on ventilators, five fewer than previous reports.
Of the cases, 122 are health care workers, including 15 physicians and 36 nurses.
The Saline Courier will continue to update these numbers as more information becomes available.