During his daily briefing, Gov. Asa Hutchinson spoke about the focus on testing and the strategies to increase testing in the state.
So far in May, the state has gotten results on 23,949 tests. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, 73,215 tests have been administered with results.
In the 24-hour period leading up to the briefing, there had been 2,278 tests returned with a 2.2 percent positivity rate.
Hutchinson said testing is not only important to know where the state is at, but to plan for the future. He said tests help spot potential outbreaks.
He was given a commitment from community health centers to collect more than 2,000 tests each week in May.
Secretary of Health, Dr. Nate Smith, said to increase the testing in a targeted manner, some hospitals are testing all admittances. The state is looking at increased testing in nursing homes and other at-risk locations.
He wants the testing to be strategic.
Smith reported there have been 72 new cases bringing the total to 4,236. Of those, 862 are active and 3,277 are recovered. There are 64 people hospitalized with 13 on ventilators. The total number of deaths is 97.
Total cases in Saline County are 75 with 67 recoveries and one death.
The nationwide total is 1,381,696 with 230,287 recoveries and 83,356 deaths.
More information about today's briefing will be in Thursday's edition of The Saline Courier.