According to Gov. Asa Hutchinson, the $3 million allocated for Short Term Bridge Loans has beens spent, so he is allocating an additional $1 million from his Quick Action Closing Fund.
He made the announcement during his daily news briefing.
Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith announced that the state is up to 1,023 cases of COVID-19 with 18 deaths and 76 hospitalizations. There are currently 30 people on ventilators. Of the cases, 208 have now recovered.
Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston announced his department has now received guidance on how to process unemployment claims for the self-employed, contract workers and gig economy workers. Due to requirements for the unemployment insurance for those workers, an entire new system will have to be built to process the claims. Preston estimated it will take three weeks to get it running, but all claims will be backdated if they are eligible.
More information on the briefing, as well as the governor's State of the State Address, will be in tomorrow's edition of the Saline Courier.