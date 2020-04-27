Gov. Asa Hutchinson reported during his daily news briefing Monday cases of COVID-19 have topped 3,000.
The state has a total of 3,017 cumulative cases, 109 hospitalizations and 50 deaths as of the briefing.
In Saline County, there have been 55 positive cases with 32 recoveries and one death.
Nationally, there are 972,969 cumulative cases, 107,226 recoveries and 55,118 deaths.
Hutchinson reviewed the Opening Up America Again gating requirements ahead of planned announcements about opening sectors of the state, which he plans to begin Wednesday.
"We are on a downward trajectory with the latest results," Hutchinson said.
Due to the spike from the Cummins Maximum Security Unit, the state has not seen a 14-day downward trend, but he said each state has flexibility.
He said the gating criteria is in three categories — symptoms, cases and hospitalizations.
For symptoms, the state must have both a downward trajectory of influenza-like illnesses and COVID-like syndromic cases. Other than the spike from Cummins, he said the state is seeing that trajectory.
"We are very pleased with those results," he added.
The second criteria is cases.
Once again, Hutchinson said the number of new cases is on a downward slope. With the case criteria, it is based on downward trajectory of cases or downward positive tests as a percent of the total tests in a 14-day period. Testing has to remain flat or increase. Arkansas has seen the overall percentage of its positive tests go down while increasing the number of tests run, Hutchinson said.
The final criteria is hospitals. The governor said Arkansas has more than enough beds to handle the cases it has seen.
The criteria also calls for robust testing for at-risk healthcare workers. Hutchinson pointed out that healthcare workers have been the state's top priority for testing all along.
He reported on the state's two-day testing surge, which was this past Friday and Saturday. Results from the following two days were both over 1,500 tests back.
More information on today's briefing will be Tuesday's edition of The Saline Courier.