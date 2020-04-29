During his daily briefing on Wednesday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced the state will begin rolling back restrictions to permit restaurants to open for limited dine-in service beginning May 11.
Restaurants will be able to serve at 33 percent of their full capacity. Tables being served will have to be 6 feet apart, and both customers and staff will be required to wear face masks. Once the order is taken, Hutchinson said, diners will be permitted to remove their masks.
As more businesses are permitted to reopen, Hutchinson announced the state will help in that process with the Arkansas Ready for Business Grant Program. It is a $15 million program to help businesses open into phase one and purchase items such as face masks and cleaning supplies.
Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith reported that as of the briefing, Arkansas has a total of 3,192 positive cases of COVID-19, 81 of which are new community spread cases. There are no new cases from the Cummins Maximum Security Unit. Of those cases, 1,184 are active and 18 are on ventilators. There are 59 deaths, a third of which are from nursing homes.
In Saline County, there are 57 total positive cases, 40 recoveries and one death.
Nationally there are 1,030,487 cases, 116,811 recoveries and 60,207 deaths.
More information about today's briefing will be in tomorrow's edition of the Saline Courier.